Azerbaijan and Vietnam also cooperate actively within international structures. I would like to particularly note our constructive cooperation, based on mutual trust and support, within the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, and CICA.

As AZERTAC reports, this was stated by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his speech at an official reception in Hanoi.

"We are grateful for Vietnam's constant support and fair position, especially during the Patriotic War of 2020," the head of our state noted, emphasizing that the cultural and humanitarian ties between our countries also have a rich history.