The technical parameters of the "Trump Route" (TRIPP) project, which provides for the creation of a 42-kilometer transport corridor on the territory of Armenia, must necessarily be agreed with Azerbaijan.

As Report informs, this was stated by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a joint briefing in Baku with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.

According to the minister, one of the important outcomes of the Washington summit in August last year was the agreement on the TRIPP project. Over the past year, the United States and Armenia have held talks on preparations for its implementation.

Bayramov explained that although the negotiations were held between Washington and Yerevan, the entry and exit points of the future transport corridor are located on the border with Azerbaijan. Therefore, as the project moves closer to implementation, the need has arisen to coordinate its technical parameters with Baku.

"Without a connection to Azerbaijan, this transport corridor simply makes no sense," the foreign minister emphasized.

According to him, on the initiative of the United States, a decision was made to create a joint trilateral technical working group, which began its work on November 6.

The group's main task is to agree on technical parameters in two areas: transport, including railways and highways, as well as power transmission lines.

Bayramov also reported that Azerbaijan has practically completed the construction of transport infrastructure on its territory, including roads and railways. This process is planned to be fully completed at the beginning of next year.