Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated in a release by Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

As part of the two-day visit, Tajani is scheduled to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The sides will discuss strengthening political ties between the two countries, prospects for peace and economic development in the South Caucasus, the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as key international issues.

Economic diplomacy will occupy an important place in the visit's program. The head of Italy's Foreign Ministry will hold a bilateral meeting with Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov. Both ministers will also take part in the Azerbaijani-Italian Business Forum.

The forum is expected to bring together representatives of more than 240 companies and business associations from Italy and Azerbaijan. Its main goal is to expand the participation of Italian companies in the implementation of major infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan.

According to the Italian foreign policy agency, energy cooperation remains one of the key areas of bilateral relations. Azerbaijan is the second-largest supplier of oil and the third-largest supplier of natural gas to Italy.

In addition, the sides will consider opportunities to expand cooperation in the fields of advanced industry, digital technologies, renewable energy, and critical raw materials. The signing of a declaration of intent on cooperation in the field of critical raw materials in third countries is also planned.

It should be noted that Tajani's visit comes after trips to Azerbaijan by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in May last year and President Sergio Mattarella in October 2025.