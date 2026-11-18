Germany sees great opportunities for expanding cooperation with the countries of the South Caucasus and supports the peace process in the region.

As 1news.az reports, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated this at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.

The minister noted that the countries of the European Union are also interested in intensive cooperation with the South Caucasus region. According to him, the emergence of new transport corridors amid the advancement of the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan opens up additional opportunities.

"Azerbaijan and Armenia have taken advantage of this historic chance that emerged in Washington. I would very much like the peace treaty to finally be signed and enter into force," Johann Wadephul emphasized.

He noted that the development of cooperation with the South Caucasus region is also important for the European Union.