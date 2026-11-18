Smart watches will be considered mobile devices, each of which will be subject to an excise tax of 20 manats.

As APA reports, this is reflected in the proposed amendment to the Tax Code submitted for discussion at today's session of the Milli Majlis.

It is noted that, according to the changes made to the Tax Code by Law No. 297-VIIQD of December 9, 2025, mobile devices were included in the list of excisable goods with the establishment of an excise tax of 20 manats for each device.

At the same time, provision was made for individuals to import one mobile device during a calendar year for personal use with exemption from customs duties. These provisions entered into force on January 1, 2026.

Following the discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.