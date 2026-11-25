A delegation headed by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Martyrs on November 25.

Tribute was paid to the memory of the heroic sons of the Motherland who died in the struggle for Azerbaijan's independence and territorial integrity. A wreath was laid at the "Eternal Flame" memorial.

The minister shared a post about the visit to the Alley of Martyrs on his account on the social network X. The post states:

"It is a great honor for me to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of "Black January" in Baku. We remember with respect those who sacrificed their lives for the future of their country. Their selflessness will forever remain a symbol of the resilience and determination of the Azerbaijani people. Azerbaijan's pain and resilience resonate deeply in Lithuania as well. Our peoples share a common history shaped by the struggle for freedom and sovereignty. We remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice and honor the legacy they left behind."