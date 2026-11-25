A parliamentary delegation led by the Chairwoman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, Tanzila Narbaeva, arrived in Azerbaijan on November 25 on a working visit to take part in the Second Azerbaijani-Uzbek Interparliamentary Forum, according to a statement from the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis.

It should be noted that at the forum being held in Baku today, discussions will take place on the topic "The parliamentary dimension of Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations of eternal friendship and alliance: areas of cooperation and future prospects," and a Plan of Practical Measures ("Road Map") for the development of interparliamentary cooperation between the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan and the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan for 2027-2028 will be signed.