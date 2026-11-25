Puerto Rico's representative, 27-year-old Jennifer Barreto, has won the title of Miss Universe 2026.

The final of the 75th international beauty pageant took place on November 24 in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico — 116 representatives from various countries and territories took part in the competition. J. Barreto received the crown from the hands of the previous titleholder, Mexico's Fátima Bosch.

Jennifer Barreto became the first married woman and the first mother to win in the history of the pageant — she is raising a seven-year-old daughter, Penelope.

J. Barreto was educated in the field of psychology and clinical social work. She is also engaged in public activities, including cooperation with the Pediatric Diabetes Association of Puerto Rico.

The first runner-up was the representative of the Dominican Republic, Melissa Núñez, and the second was Venezuela's representative, Clara Vegas. The top five finalists also included contestants from the Philippines and New Zealand.

We note that Barreto's victory was Puerto Rico's sixth in the history of the Miss Universe pageant. The last time a representative of the country won the crown was in 2006.