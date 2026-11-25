Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated that Budapest has agreed to open the last two negotiating chapters on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

At the same time, according to him, the process will proceed in the usual way rather than through an accelerated procedure, TASS reports.

Magyar specified that Hungary, together with the other 27 EU members, agreed to send letters on the fourth and fifth negotiating blocks, which have not yet been opened. After that, in accordance with the established procedure, an intergovernmental conference is to be held, where an official decision will be made on the start of negotiations on the two remaining groups of issues.

According to the prime minister, further progress depends on whether the Ukrainian side's next steps prove satisfactory — in agriculture and other spheres. He noted that this is important not only for Hungary, but also for Poland, Germany, and France.

Magyar emphasized that accession to the European Union must be based on an assessment of real achievements and is an extremely difficult path.