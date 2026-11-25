As a result of the decline in the level of the Caspian Sea, new stretches of land have formed in coastal areas - territories that were once underwater have already turned into dry land.

The total area of land freed up due to the sea's retreat has exceeded 20,000 hectares.

As 1news.az reports citing İctimai TV, in certain sections of the coast the Caspian Sea has retreated by approximately 800 meters.

This process is not only changing the coastal landscape but is also leading to the emergence of new land areas.

At present, one of the main topics of discussion is the future fate of these territories and the purposes for which they will be used.

However, there is another important point that cannot be left without attention. Transferring for use the lands formed as a result of the sea's retreat may in the future entail certain risks, since the level of the Caspian constantly fluctuates. If the water level rises again, these areas may once again end up underwater. In that case, how advisable is it to permit construction and other economic activity on these lands?

Ecologist Samir Isayev shared his opinion on this matter.

According to him, it is possible to use these territories on the condition that the creation of permanent infrastructure is abandoned:

"As the level of the Caspian Sea rises, such non-permanent structures can be dismantled and moved to areas farther from the shore. Tenants should also be informed of the need to take into account fluctuations in the Caspian's level, in order to prevent possible damage to their facilities or restrictions on the ability to use these territories."