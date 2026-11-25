The materials on changing the measure of restraint for former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan have gone missing.

Attorney Hovhannes Khudoyan told journalists about this.

"A week ago these materials were sent from the court of first instance to the Court of Appeal, but they never arrived there," the attorney stated.

According to him, the defense is currently trying to find out where they disappeared to. Consideration of the appeal begins from the moment the materials arrive at the Court of Appeal, after which the case is distributed among the judges.

"We ask those who find them to hand the materials over to the Court of Appeal," Khudoyan stated.

Robert Kocharyan was detained on August 25. The former president has been charged in a case concerning the illegal acquisition of property. According to the investigation, during his presidency he, in collusion with other persons and using his official position, acquired a number of facilities of public and economic importance at below-market value.

On August 27, he was arrested for two months. His son Sedrak Kocharyan was also placed under arrest for 2 months (today the term of his arrest was extended by another 2 months). The materials of the criminal case against the Kocharyans involve 35 pieces of property, and some of the companies connected with them have been sealed.

On October 14, the Court of Appeal rejected the motion by the former president's attorneys to change the measure of restraint.

Source: Sputnik Armenia