 Argentina will grant citizenship for investments starting at 350 thousand dollars | 1news.az
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Argentina will grant citizenship for investments starting at 350 thousand dollars

1news Staff22:55 - 02 / 10 / 2026
Argentina will grant citizenship for investments starting at 350 thousand dollars

Argentina's authorities will begin accepting applications for citizenship by investment starting at 350 thousand dollars before the end of the year.

This was announced by the country's Ministry of Economy.

It is reported that the program, applications for which will begin to be accepted in the fourth quarter of 2026, provides for two mechanisms: a direct nonrefundable contribution of 350 thousand dollars to the national treasury or the purchase of government bonds worth 800 thousand dollars, issued specifically for this program.

The program also provides for granting citizenship to family members of the main applicant. According to the ministry, a standard family consisting of the main applicant, their spouse and two minor children will be able to apply for Argentine citizenship for a total of 500 thousand dollars.

The ministry noted that the legality of the origin of the citizenship applicant's funds, the absence of a criminal record and of «reputational risks» will be verified. It is reported that the funds received will be directed toward further strengthening the budgetary and financial position of the Argentine Republic.

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