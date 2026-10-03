Trump suggests oil prices could collapse after the end of the conflict with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump believes the conflict with Iran could end right after the midterm elections to Congress, which will be held on November 3.

"As soon as this is over — and it will be over very soon, probably right after the [midterm] elections — oil prices will collapse," the American leader said, speaking before supporters in the state of Alabama.

Trump added that the conflict will end "one way or another."



On October 1, the U.S. president stated that the conflict between the United States and Iran could end before the midterm elections to Congress.



Source: TASS