President: Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the continuous expansion of relations with Korea

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae-myung.

As 1news.az reports, the letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend to you and your entire people the most sincere congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Korea.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Korea are based on friendship, mutual respect, and effective cooperation. We attach great importance to the continuous expansion of relations with Korea.

I am confident that through joint efforts we will achieve further strengthening of the traditionally friendly Azerbaijani-Korean relations and mutually beneficial cooperation in the interests of the two peoples.

On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, and success in your highest state activities, and the friendly Republic of Korea lasting peace, well-being, and prosperity."