Russian Foreign Ministry: Russia will continue massive retaliatory strikes on targets in Ukraine
The armed forces of the Russian Federation will continue to carry out "massive retaliatory strikes" against military targets in Ukraine.
This is stated in a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry repeating its warning to foreign citizens and diplomats against being in Kyiv and near military facilities in Ukraine.
The Foreign Ministry reported that Russian forces intend to continue massive "retaliatory strikes."
Source: TASS
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