 German president warns of risk of the country splitting along the lines of the Weimar Republic | 1news.az
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German president warns of risk of the country splitting along the lines of the Weimar Republic

1news Staff21:55 - 03 / 10 / 2026
German president warns of risk of the country splitting along the lines of the Weimar Republic

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has warned of the threat of a political split in the country comparable to the period of the Weimar Republic.

He made the statement on October 3 on the occasion of the anniversary of German reunification. (reuters.com)

Steinmeier condemned the "unbearable political demagoguery of extremist forces," which, in his words, threatens the country's freedom, democracy and unity.

The president did not name any specific parties.

He also acknowledged that a significant portion of residents of both eastern and western Germany do not trust the established political system.

"Whether Berlin is increasingly becoming like the Weimar Republic is a question that has yet to be answered," Steinmeier said.

According to him, democratic debate in the country is also being undermined by disinformation campaigns, and Germany needs consistent and professional government policy.

Steinmeier's speech came after a series of state elections in eastern Germany in which parties outside the traditional political center received significant support. Reuters notes that the results have increased pressure on the ruling coalition amid voters' concerns about the standard of living and the state of the economy.

The Weimar Republic existed in Germany from 1918 to 1933 and throughout its history faced strong pressure from radical movements both on the left and on the right.

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