President’s social media: “If we had given in to emotions, today, perhaps, the third Victory Arch would be standing in the center of Yerevan” - VIDEO

A video clip featuring a fragment of his speech at the VIII congress of the New Azerbaijan Party has been published on the social media pages of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"There is no place for emotions in politics. If we had given in to emotions, today the third Victory Arch would probably stand in the center of Yerevan," Ilham Aliyev stated.

In his speech, the President of Azerbaijan emphasized that at critical moments the country proceeded not from emotions, but from strategic calculation and national interests.

He noted that Azerbaijan stopped in a timely manner both after the 44-day war and after the events of September 2023, since, in his words, the country does not need an endless war.

Ilham Aliyev also stated that Azerbaijan adheres to a consistent policy and does not play a "double game."