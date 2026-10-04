Moldova reports violation of its airspace by missiles and drones

Moldova has reported a violation of its airspace by five aerial objects amid massive Russian attacks on Ukraine.

According to the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, these were three missiles and two drones.

They crossed Moldovan territory on October 3 and exploded near populated areas in four districts of the country.

As a result of one of the incidents, vegetation caught fire and material damage was caused.

Moldova's Foreign Ministry once again summoned Russia's designated ambassador, Oleg Ozerov, and handed him a note of protest.

Chisinau stated that what happened created a threat to the lives and safety of citizens and demanded that Russia prevent any recurrence of such incidents.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu had earlier also stated that Russia's war against Ukraine directly creates risks for the country's security.