 Rain expected in places in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula tomorrow | 1news.az
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Rain expected in places in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula tomorrow

1news Staff14:35 - Today
Rain expected in places in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula tomorrow

Rain is expected in places in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula on October 5.

According to the forecast of the National Hydrometeorology Service, variable cloudiness will prevail during the day, and the weather is mainly expected to be without precipitation; however, rain is possible in certain areas in the evening.

The northwesterly wind will change to a southeasterly one during the day.

The air temperature will be 12-15 degrees above zero at night and 18-22 degrees during the day.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 770 to 766 mm of mercury, and relative humidity will be 60-70%.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, the weather will be mainly without precipitation. Short-term rain and thunderstorms are expected in certain areas of the Lankaran-Astara region.

Fog is possible in places at night and in the morning.

The air temperature in the regions will be 9-14 degrees above zero at night and 18-23 degrees during the day. In the mountains, it will range from 2 degrees below zero to 3 degrees above zero at night and 5-10 degrees above zero during the day.

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