Death toll from vessel sinking off the coast of Northern Cyprus rises to 20

The death toll from the wreck of the high-speed catamaran FiloJet, which sank in late August near the Northern Cypriot city of Kyrenia, has risen to 20.

As 1news.az reports, citing TRT Haber, rescuers found the body of one more person who had been listed as missing.

The identity of the drowned person will be established following a DNA analysis.

At present, eight people are still listed as missing.

The double-deck vessel sank on August 30. There were 267 people on board, of whom 239 passengers were rescued.