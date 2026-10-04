Shooting at a party in Georgia kills two, injures 35

Two people were killed and 35 others were injured in a shooting at a party in the city of Vienna in the U.S. state of Georgia.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the Associated Press (AP).

According to the agency, the deceased are young men aged 20 and 23.

The injured were taken to local hospitals.

There is no information about a possible suspect or the motives for the shooting. Authorities are determining the circumstances and causes of the incident.