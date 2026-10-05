Media: Spanish government prepares for early elections

Officials in the Spanish government have begun preparations for early parliamentary elections, with the final decision on holding them to be made by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

This was reported by Bloomberg, citing three sources close to the prime minister.

Ministers and senior representatives of the government and the Socialist Party supported holding early elections after last week's defeat in parliament.

According to the agency's sources, Sánchez could make a statement about the prospective early elections as soon as Monday, October 5, after consultations with senior officials over the weekend. At the same time, he could decide against holding early elections.

Discussion of early elections intensified after parliament on Friday rejected two of the government's housing bills. Since 2023, the minority coalition led by Sánchez has repeatedly failed to push bills through parliament, but the latest defeat proved particularly painful, since housing affordability is one of the key issues for its supporters, Bloomberg writes.