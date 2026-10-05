 Leopard breaks into house in India and injures six people | 1news.az
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Leopard breaks into house in India and injures six people

1news Staff09:55 - Today
Leopard breaks into house in India and injures six people

A leopard broke into a residential house in India's Mahasamund district and attacked six members of one family, three of whom were seriously injured.

The Times of India reported this on October 4.

“Among the six injured were four men and two women. Three of them sustained serious injuries and were later referred for further treatment,” the publication says.

The attack occurred in the village of Jhitki. The leopard first pounced on a 55-year-old woman who had come out of the house, and then got inside and attacked other members of the family. They managed to get out of the room and lock the animal inside.

“Despite the panic in the house, the family members managed to move away from the animal and lock it in one of the rooms. <…> A specialized rescue team was called in from Raipur to tranquilize the leopard and safely transport it away,” the outlet notes.

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