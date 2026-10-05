Yemeni government forces take Zubab

Yemeni government forces have regained control of the Zubab district, located near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

This was reported by the Saudi television channel Al Arabiya.

According to its information, the "Al-Amalika" ("Giants Brigades") and "Dar al-Watan" ("Shield of the Homeland") units drove the forces of the "Ansar Allah" movement (the Houthis) out of the district. Government troops bypassed the enemy's positions from the direction of the Kahbub mountains with air support.

The channel's military sources reported that before control was established over Zubab, fierce fighting continued in the district. As a result of the offensive, the Yemeni army managed to almost completely cut off the Houthis' supply lines.