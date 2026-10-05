Attack on police officers in Iran - PHOTO

Two law enforcement officers were killed and another was wounded in an armed attack on a police patrol in the city of Bampur in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

According to Iranian media, the attack was carried out by “terrorists who are mercenaries linked to the American-Israeli enemy.”

The attackers managed to escape. The security forces of the Islamic Republic have put them on a wanted list. Large-scale search and investigative operations are being conducted in the region to determine the whereabouts of the suspects and detain them.

Source: Tasnim