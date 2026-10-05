Tourist from the U.S. was planning a terrorist attack in Israel

An American tourist was detained near the headquarters of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Tel Aviv after stating his intention to carry out a terrorist attack.

This was reported on October 5 on the social network X by Guy Azriel, a correspondent for the Israeli television channel i24News.

According to the journalist, the tourist arrived at the site, asked for permission to enter, and aroused suspicion with his behavior. He was detained after he allegedly announced on social media his intention to carry out an attack.

According to Azriel, Israeli authorities are currently considering deporting the man from the country.