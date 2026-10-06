Large-scale drone attack on Moscow: one dead and several injured

The drone attack on Moscow and the Moscow region on the night of October 6 was one of the largest in the past two years.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, 650 drones were flying toward the Moscow region over the course of several hours.

"Most of them were destroyed by air defense forces at distant approaches, 105 drones were destroyed on the approach to Moscow," Sobyanin said on his channel in the Max messenger.

According to him, the drones were heading toward the region from 8:30 p.m. on October 5 to 5:00 a.m. on October 6.

As a result of the attack on the Moscow region, one person was killed and six more were injured. This was reported by the region's governor, Andrei Vorobyov.

The current attack was one of the largest in recent times. According to TASS calculations based on Sobyanin's reports, a larger attempted attack was recorded from the evening of September 19 to the morning of September 20. At that time, air defense forces destroyed more than 1,600 drones, including 450 on the approach to Moscow.

Another major attack occurred on the night of August 16 — at that time about 600 drones were flying toward Moscow, 201 of which were destroyed in the Moscow region.

From the morning of September 2 to noon on September 3, 548 drones were heading toward the Moscow region. According to Sobyanin, 143 of them were shot down on the approach to the capital, the rest at distant approaches.