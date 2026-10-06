 Large-scale drone attack on Moscow: one dead and several injured | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Large-scale drone attack on Moscow: one dead and several injured

1news Staff10:40 - Today
Large-scale drone attack on Moscow: one dead and several injured

The drone attack on Moscow and the Moscow region on the night of October 6 was one of the largest in the past two years.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, 650 drones were flying toward the Moscow region over the course of several hours.

"Most of them were destroyed by air defense forces at distant approaches, 105 drones were destroyed on the approach to Moscow," Sobyanin said on his channel in the Max messenger.

According to him, the drones were heading toward the region from 8:30 p.m. on October 5 to 5:00 a.m. on October 6.

As a result of the attack on the Moscow region, one person was killed and six more were injured. This was reported by the region's governor, Andrei Vorobyov.

The current attack was one of the largest in recent times. According to TASS calculations based on Sobyanin's reports, a larger attempted attack was recorded from the evening of September 19 to the morning of September 20. At that time, air defense forces destroyed more than 1,600 drones, including 450 on the approach to Moscow.

Another major attack occurred on the night of August 16 — at that time about 600 drones were flying toward Moscow, 201 of which were destroyed in the Moscow region.

From the morning of September 2 to noon on September 3, 548 drones were heading toward the Moscow region. According to Sobyanin, 143 of them were shot down on the approach to the capital, the rest at distant approaches.

Share:
812

In focus

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev receives UK Minister of State for Trade - PHOTO

Society

Photo Exhibition on Armenia’s Mine Warfare Against Azerbaijan Opens in Geneva - PHOTO

Politics

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry works to return the bodies of citizens killed on a ship in the Black Sea

Economy

Azerbaijani oil rises slightly in price

World

Pashinyan expects the Armenian-Turkish border to open soon

High school student in Istanbul attacks peers with a knife: 5 people injured - PHOTO

Lukashenko demands results from scientists, not "fairy tales about tomorrow"

Two more merchant ships come under drone attack — this time off the coast of Bulgaria

Editor's Choice

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

A new link: how Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are transforming the space from Beijing to Lisbon

News for you

Uzbekistan tightens sanitary controls after reports of a possible plague case in Russia

Kadyrov received Russia's highest military rank, golden epaulettes and a maroon beret - VIDEO - PHOTO

A fatal case of plague has been recorded in the Irkutsk region

Ships from Israel and countries hostile to Iran to be barred from passing through the Strait of Hormuz

Latest news

Pashinyan has high expectations from TRIPP

Today, 13:15

The Czech Republic withdraws from Eurovision 2027

Today, 13:00

President Ilham Aliyev receives UK Minister of State for Trade - PHOTO

Today, 12:48

Pashinyan expects the Armenian-Turkish border to open soon

Today, 12:45

High school student in Istanbul attacks peers with a knife: 5 people injured - PHOTO

Today, 12:43

Lukashenko demands results from scientists, not "fairy tales about tomorrow"

Today, 12:40

Two more merchant ships come under drone attack — this time off the coast of Bulgaria

Today, 12:25

Photo Exhibition on Armenia’s Mine Warfare Against Azerbaijan Opens in Geneva - PHOTO

Today, 12:18

Second Round: Another Brawl Breaks Out in Armenian Parliament - VIDEO - UPDATED

Today, 11:57

Houthis seize the home of the head of the country's presidential council

Today, 11:55

Turkey has handed over Korkut air defense systems to Ukraine

Today, 11:50

"This would not have happened in the absence of peace": Rubinyan assessed Azerbaijan's reaction to the serviceman's crossing into Armenia

Today, 11:40

The UN has warned about the threat of one natural phenomenon to more than 347 million children

Today, 11:25

Lithuania declares readiness to host a U.S. military base on a permanent basis

Today, 10:50

Large-scale drone attack on Moscow: one dead and several injured

Today, 10:40

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry works to return the bodies of citizens killed on a ship in the Black Sea

Today, 10:25

Trump allowed for the destruction of Los Angeles and San Diego in the war with Iran

Today, 10:10

Azerbaijani oil rises slightly in price

Today, 09:55

30 people killed in collision of two vessels in DR Congo

Today, 09:50

Azerbaijan and Russia discuss development of the North-South corridor

Today, 09:40
All news