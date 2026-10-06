 Two more merchant ships come under drone attack — this time off the coast of Bulgaria | 1news.az
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Two more merchant ships come under drone attack — this time off the coast of Bulgaria

1news Staff12:25 - Today
Two more merchant ships come under drone attack — this time off the coast of Bulgaria

In Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea, drones attacked two merchant ships, and the country is conducting an operation to rescue the crews.

As "European Pravda" writes, this was reported by the Bulgarian outlet Nova.

According to preliminary data, the targets of the attacks were two merchant ships — the ALFA WATAN, flying the flag of Togo, and the ABLE, flying the flag of Palau.

It is noted that the ALFA WATAN sustained critical structural damage and sank to the east of Bulgaria's coast. There is still no official information about the fate of the crew.

A fire broke out aboard the motor vessel ABLE as a result of the attack. The entire crew of 18 people was successfully evacuated to the Bulgarian ferry DIOSCURIA.

Among those rescued were injured people, who were given first aid directly aboard the ferry. The Bulgarian crew and rescue units on duty are coordinating their urgent evacuation to medical facilities on the coast.

In connection with the incident, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev convened a meeting with representatives of the ministries of defense, internal affairs, transport, environment and water resources, the presidential administration, and the security services.

It is noted that this is the first such incident in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone.

A similar incident occurred the day before in the Black Sea off the Romanian coast: a vessel with Azerbaijani crew members, transporting grain from Ukraine to Italy, was attacked by drones, as a result of which two crew members were killed.

Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the vessel, which was carrying corn, was struck by two Russian drones.

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