 Azercell CEO meets DCO Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya | 1news.az
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Azercell CEO meets DCO Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya

1news Staff15:57 - 06 / 10 / 2026
Azercell CEO meets DCO Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya

Discussions focused on Azerbaijan’s evolving digital ecosystem, the transformation of the telecommunications industry in an AI-driven economy, and women’s leadership in technology

Zarina Zeynalova, CEO of Azercell Telecom, met with Her Excellency Deemah AlYahya, Founding Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO).

The meeting took place during the DCO Secretary-General’s visit to Azerbaijan following the country’s accession to the organization. As one of the key players in Azerbaijan’s digital ecosystem, Azercell contributed to the dialogue around the country’s digital development, its growing role in the global digital economy and opportunities for deeper international cooperation.

Azerbaijan’s accession to the DCO marks another step in strengthening the country’s international digital cooperation and its potential to become a regional digital hub connecting the Caucasus, Central Asia and wider markets. Against this backdrop, the discussion at Azercell focused on the evolving role of telecommunications companies and the capabilities they need to build as economies become increasingly driven by digital services, data and artificial intelligence.

Ms. Zeynalova shared Azercell’s vision of building a future-ready digital ecosystem with AI at its core, combining advanced connectivity with growing capabilities in digital services, data and artificial intelligence to support Azerbaijan’s digital transformation. She noted that the company’s ambition goes beyond connectivity or digitalization and is focused on building the capabilities needed to remain competitive in an AI-driven economy.

Responsible AI adoption and investment in people and talent were also central to the conversation. The discussion highlighted the importance of moving with purpose as AI adoption accelerates, supported by strong technology and data foundations, responsible implementation and continuous investment in skills and expertise.

Women’s role in shaping the digital economy was another important theme of the meeting. The conversation explored the importance of greater participation of women not only as users of technology, but also as those who build it, lead technology-driven organizations and shape the decisions behind it.

The meeting also underscored the growing importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors, technology companies and international organizations in developing the capabilities and talent needed to advance Azerbaijan’s digital ambitions.

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