Along with the official who takes a bribe, we must also condemn those who offer it.

As Oxu.Az reports, this was stated by Member of Parliament Siyavush Novruzov during the discussion of the draft law "On Conflict of Interest" at today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis.

"If you don't offer a bribe to an official, where would he get it from? We must show the right path to those who offer bribes, so that they do not try to get their incapable and uneducated children hired with the help of gifts or other means. This also harms the state," the parliamentarian emphasized.