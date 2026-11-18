Another presentation of the Alkhara clothing brand, which combines the richness of one of the ancient types of Azerbaijani national fabric — alkhara — with contemporary fashion trends, has taken place.

During the event, guests were told in detail about the brand's philosophy, the fabric-making process, the work to preserve national clothing traditions and their popularization through modern fashion.

At the presentation, held under the motto "Alkhara: Fairy tales become reality," an exclusive clothing collection was presented, reflecting the ancient patterns, color palette, and aesthetic features of Azerbaijani national heritage. Particular attention was drawn to the combination of traditional national motifs with elements of modern design.

Kavsar Orujbeyli, founder and designer of the Alkhara brand, noted that the idea for the project arose under the impression of alkhara — a fabric that is part of Azerbaijan's national heritage and is quite rare today.

According to her, the main goal of the project is to preserve the ancient Azerbaijani traditions of making fabrics and clothing, to introduce the world to the national heritage through modern fashion, and also to worthily present samples of local textiles and design on the international fashion scene.

The presented collection aroused the interest of the event's participants, who shared their impressions and highly appreciated the use of national ornaments in modern clothing, as well as the desire to preserve ancient textile traditions.

It should be noted that the first presentation of the Alkhara brand took place earlier. At that time, the public was presented with the idea of creating the brand, its concept based on the traditions of national textiles, as well as plans for the future. The latest presentation was a continuation of the project and was dedicated to showcasing new collections and introducing a wider audience to the brand's creative direction.

The Alkhara brand strives not only to demonstrate a harmonious combination of tradition and modernity, but also to contribute to the preservation of the national cultural heritage, its transmission to new generations, and the popularization of Azerbaijani fashion.

It should be noted that the presentation ceremony of the "Alkhara" clothing brand, held under the slogan "Fairy tales come true," was organized jointly with the Center for the Development of Cultural and Creative Industries (YARADICI), established by the Ministry of Culture.