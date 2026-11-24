In connection with the football match between the Azerbaijani club Sabah and Spain's Barcelona, the Baku Metro will change the operating schedule of the Red Line (M1).

As 1news.az reports, on November 25 the Baku Olympic Stadium, located near the Koroglu metro station, will host a match featuring the club Sabah, which is competing in the UEFA Champions League. The match is expected to generate heightened interest among fans, so for the convenience of passengers the metro has decided to extend the operating hours of one of its lines.

Thus, on the night of November 25-26, the stations of the Red Line will be open for passenger entry until 01:00. In this way, the line's operating time will be extended by one hour compared with the usual schedule.

To ensure safe and well-organized service for passengers, the number of staff on duty at the stations will also be increased and monitoring will be strengthened. After the match ends, train traffic will be regulated taking into account the actual passenger flow, with particular attention paid to the Koroglu station, which is located closest to the stadium.

At the same time, the operating schedule of the Green (M2) and Purple (M3) lines will remain unchanged. During the day, trains on all metro lines will run in accordance with the current autumn-winter timetable.