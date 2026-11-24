The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved $140 million in financing for the project to build a Caspian Sea water desalination plant in Azerbaijan.

1news.az reports that Banker.az released this information citing the ADB.

It was noted that the loan funds will be provided in two tranches of $70 million each.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $407 million. Within the framework of the project, the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of a desalination facility using reverse osmosis technology is planned. The plant's design capacity will amount to 300,000 cubic meters of water per day, and during periods of peak consumption the facility's capacity can be increased to up to 330,000 cubic meters per day.

The initiative is being implemented on the basis of a 25-year public-private partnership contract. All desalinated water will be directed to the state operator "United Water Supply Service of Large Cities." This project will be the first large-scale water desalination facility and the first public-private partnership project in Azerbaijan's water sector. Its main task is to improve the quality and continuity of drinking water supply to residential buildings and commercial facilities in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula.

The project is being carried out in the context of the ADB's Country Partnership Strategy (CPS) with Azerbaijan for 2025–2029, whose priorities include the creation of environmentally sustainable and "clean infrastructure." Earlier, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank had already approved the allocation of a loan in the amount of $45 million for the construction of a water desalination plant in Azerbaijan.

The project developer is Saudi Arabia's "ACWA Power" company, and the general contractor is China's HDEC ("Huadong Engineering Corporation," part of the "PowerChina" group). Spain's engineering company "Savener," as a subcontractor of HDEC, has already begun carrying out engineering and design work.