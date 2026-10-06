 Iran keeps its "finger on the trigger" | 1news.az
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Iran keeps its "finger on the trigger"

1news Staff16:40 - 06 / 10 / 2026
Iran keeps its "finger on the trigger"

Iran's armed forces are keeping their "finger on the trigger" and are fully prepared for a possible new round of confrontation with the United States and Israel, said Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament's national security and foreign policy committee.

"Our armed forces are more ready for action than ever, we are keeping our finger on the trigger and awaiting the slightest miscalculation on the part of the United States and the Zionist regime (meaning Israel – ed.)," he wrote on X.

The lawmaker also said that Iran's response "will be harsher" and "will make them regret what they have done."

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