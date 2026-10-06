Dress code rules for teachers approved

Requirements for the clothing of teaching staff at state general education institutions have been approved.

The corresponding decision was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the decision, a teacher's clothing must not hinder their active work or distract students' attention. At the same time, it should help students develop a proper attitude toward clothing, style, and the selection of clothing appropriate to various situations.

"The clothing and clothing elements of teaching staff must comply with the principle of secularism in general education, be clean, neat, simple, and in a business style, as well as appropriate to the season. The use of clothing and clothing elements that do not correspond to the nature of teaching activity and the age characteristics of students, as well as those that go beyond the dress style established by these requirements, is not permitted.

Teaching staff are required to comply with these requirements at school during the performance of their work duties, as well as at official and ceremonial events at which they represent the school. At events dedicated to the history, culture, and national and spiritual values of the Azerbaijani people, the use of national clothing or its elements is permitted by decision of the Pedagogical Council," the document states.