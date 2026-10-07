In Taiwan, 44 people died from the flu in one week

The flu outbreak in Taiwan remains at an epidemic level.

The number of new severe cases of the disease and deaths has reached weekly highs, the island's Centers for Disease Control reported.

From September 29 to October 5, 219 severe flu cases and 44 deaths were recorded. These are the highest weekly figures for the entire 2025-2026 flu season.

Influenza type A viruses continue to predominate. The H1N1 strain accounts for 90.7% of all identified cases of the disease.

According to official statistics, a total of 1,862 severe flu cases and 378 deaths were recorded in Taiwan between October 1, 2025, and September 30, 2026. Most of the severe cases occurred among people aged 65 and older or those with chronic illnesses.