 U.S. armed forces have lost 25 aircraft and about 50 drones since the start of the conflict with Iran | 1news.az
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U.S. armed forces have lost 25 aircraft and about 50 drones since the start of the conflict with Iran

1news Staff09:30 - Today
U.S. armed forces have lost 25 aircraft and about 50 drones since the start of the conflict with Iran

The American armed forces have lost 25 military aircraft, 49 drones and 7 helicopters since the start of the conflict with Iran, according to a new report by the Congressional Research Service.

In particular, 15 F-15E Strike Eagle fighters, one fifth-generation F-35C Lightning II fighter and two A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft were destroyed during combat operations and as a result of friendly fire. In addition, 7 KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft, an EC-3 Sentry AWACS airborne early warning and control aircraft, as well as an MC-130J fire support aircraft blown up by American troops during a search and rescue operation on Iranian territory, were lost due to air crashes and Iranian strikes on air bases.

During operations against Iran, the U.S. armed forces lost at least 45 MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance and strike drones, three MQ-1 multipurpose UAVs and one MQ-4C Triton maritime reconnaissance drone.

Losses among the helicopter fleet amounted to seven attack and multipurpose rotorcraft.

The report notes that a number of analysts and representatives of the U.S. Department of Defense have previously published various estimates of the cost of replacing the lost equipment, including aircraft. In September, the Congressional Budget Office estimated the cost of the lost equipment (as of August 1), depending on the Pentagon's plans for its replacement, at between $1.9 billion and $3.3 billion.

Source: Interfax

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