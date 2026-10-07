 The U.S. for the first time since 2002 declined OSCE observers at midterm elections | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

The U.S. for the first time since 2002 declined OSCE observers at midterm elections

1news Staff09:52 - Today
The U.S. for the first time since 2002 declined OSCE observers at midterm elections

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump did not invite OSCE observers to the midterm elections.

This is the first such precedent since 2002, when OSCE representatives began observing all federal elections in the United States on a permanent basis, the MS NOW television channel reports.

The decision is explained by concerns about interference in the elections. A State Department representative told the channel that the OSCE "should focus its limited resources on elections where it can have the greatest impact." Observers from the Department of Justice are expected to monitor the elections in the United States.

In its statement, the OSCE commented that the Trump administration's decision "does not correspond" to existing U.S. commitments to other OSCE participating states, under which the participating states agreed to invite observers to their elections. The OSCE also called the U.S. decision "regrettable."

Source: Kommersant

Share:
1271

In focus

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev congratulated Vladimir Putin on his birthday

Politics

Media Council: Reports of an "Azerbaijani trail" in the case of the ex-head of German intelligence are disinformation

Politics

Foreign Ministry: 13 Azerbaijani citizens repatriated from Syria

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev sends an address to the participants of the leaders' event within the framework of Pre-COP 2026

World

Hungary lifts veto on Ukraine's accession to the EU

Papikyan refuted the claim that the Azerbaijani soldier who crossed into Armenia is a saboteur

Andrii Sybiha: Ukraine deeply appreciates Azerbaijan's solidarity and practical support

Russia strikes Ukrainian city of Pryluky, many casualties

Editor's Choice

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

A new link: how Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are transforming the space from Beijing to Lisbon

News for you

Kadyrov received Russia's highest military rank, golden epaulettes and a maroon beret - VIDEO - PHOTO

Rain expected in places in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula tomorrow

Steinmeier warns Germany against repeating the fate of the Weimar Republic

Trump intends to visit Uzbekistan

Latest news

Hungary lifts veto on Ukraine's accession to the EU

Today, 18:15

Azercell is the exclusive partner of "Gamesummit" and "Omni AI Summit"

Today, 18:10

Papikyan refuted the claim that the Azerbaijani soldier who crossed into Armenia is a saboteur

Today, 17:35

Turkish power grid delegation visits Yerevan to discuss Gyumri-Kars line

Today, 17:33

Andrii Sybiha: Ukraine deeply appreciates Azerbaijan's solidarity and practical support

Today, 17:15

AnewZ: Investigation into former head of German intelligence has no connection to Azerbaijan - VIDEO

Today, 16:55

Ilham Aliyev congratulated Vladimir Putin on his birthday

Today, 15:40

Russia strikes Ukrainian city of Pryluky, many casualties

Today, 15:10

Azerbaijan protests to Germany over Der Spiegel publication

Today, 14:55

Student at a school in the Polish city of Ostrołęka wounds seven people with a knife

Today, 14:50

Pashinyan discussed Armenian-Russian relations with Putin

Today, 14:35

A two-meter gilded statue of a naked Trump was put on display in the European Parliament - PHOTO

Today, 14:30

Mayor of Izmir joins AK Parti: city leadership passes to the ruling party for the first time

Today, 14:10

Ukraine's ambassador highly praised Azerbaijan's support

Today, 13:55

Property of the leader of "Prosperous Armenia" seized — PHOTO

Today, 13:12

Azercell Launches New “Gaming Portal”

Today, 12:58

EU ambassadors agree on 22nd sanctions package against Russia

Today, 12:55

Azerbaijan has sent Ukraine another humanitarian cargo with electrical equipment

Today, 12:40

Allahshukur Pashazadeh: AI cannot replace humans in worship because it has no soul

Today, 12:30

Activist and blogger detained in Armenia

Today, 12:25
All news