The U.S. for the first time since 2002 declined OSCE observers at midterm elections

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump did not invite OSCE observers to the midterm elections.

This is the first such precedent since 2002, when OSCE representatives began observing all federal elections in the United States on a permanent basis, the MS NOW television channel reports.

The decision is explained by concerns about interference in the elections. A State Department representative told the channel that the OSCE "should focus its limited resources on elections where it can have the greatest impact." Observers from the Department of Justice are expected to monitor the elections in the United States.

In its statement, the OSCE commented that the Trump administration's decision "does not correspond" to existing U.S. commitments to other OSCE participating states, under which the participating states agreed to invite observers to their elections. The OSCE also called the U.S. decision "regrettable."

Source: Kommersant