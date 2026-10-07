 Yerevan and Delhi discuss the possibility of producing and assembling Pinaka Mk-II rockets in Armenia | 1news.az
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Yerevan and Delhi discuss the possibility of producing and assembling Pinaka Mk-II rockets in Armenia

1news Staff11:45 - Today
Yerevan and Delhi discuss the possibility of producing and assembling Pinaka Mk-II rockets in Armenia

Yerevan and Delhi are discussing the possibility of organizing the production and assembly of Pinaka Mk-II rockets in Armenia, the idrw portal reports.

According to the portal, if the parties reach an agreement, it could provide a significant boost to the development of defense-industrial ties between the two states and help ensure more stable supplies of ammunition for Armenia's growing artillery capabilities.

It is noted that Armenia has already adopted Indian-made Pinaka Mk-II guided rockets, as well as extended-range unguided Pinaka rockets. But it remains unclear which particular modification would serve as the basis for a possible domestic production program in Armenia.

It is believed that the drive toward local production is partly due to the specifics of modern rocket artillery warfare. Systems such as the Pinaka can expend large quantities of ammunition during prolonged combat operations: local assembly and production could be especially useful for securing stockpiles and reducing the country's dependence on constant imports.

Under a potential agreement, an Indian state-owned defense enterprise or another entity of India's defense industry could provide technological support, assistance in production, and training for Armenian personnel.

Production could be set up in stages. Sources indicate that at the initial stage Armenia could rely on components and materials from India, before gradually increasing the share of local production.

The specific production model, the rocket modification, and the terms of technology transfer have not yet been determined. No final agreement has been announced so far, and the scale of Armenian production will depend on negotiations between the parties.

Earlier, Armenia began purchasing Pinaka multiple launch rocket systems, ATAGS howitzers, Akash anti-aircraft missile systems, and Swathi radars from India.

Source: Sputnik Armenia

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