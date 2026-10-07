Kos: If Armenia fulfills its commitments, we will fulfill ours

The European Union is ready to support Armenia in the process of rapprochement with the EU, said EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos.

According to her, Armenia is the only country with which the EU is conducting negotiations on visa liberalization.

As "Armenpress" reports, M. Kos spoke at a briefing in the European Parliament.

"We are ready, and if they fulfill their commitments, we will fulfill ours as well. Armenia is indeed moving toward the European Union. At the moment, it is the only country with which we are negotiating visa liberalization," Marta Kos said.

She also recalled the European Union's support for the Armenian economy.

"We support (Armenia) on many issues, because Russia has banned imports from your country," she stated.

According to M. Kos, there is also a special package of measures for Armenia's economic development.