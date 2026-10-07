EU ambassadors agree on 22nd sanctions package against Russia

The ambassadors of the European Union countries have agreed on the 22nd package of sanctions against Russia.

This was reported by Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak, citing sources.

The new list of restrictions includes 743 individuals and 826 organizations linked to the Russian military industry. The sanctions will also affect 77 deputies of the Russian State Duma elected in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

In addition, the EU countries agreed to extend sanctions in connection with the use of chemical weapons. The restrictions will apply to 31 individuals and six organizations.

After the approval by the ambassadors, the lists will be sent to the foreign ministers of the EU countries on October 12 for final approval.

As European Union diplomats told Reuters, this package will be the largest in terms of the number of individuals and organizations included in the sanctions list since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war.