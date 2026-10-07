 AnewZ: Investigation into former head of German intelligence has no connection to Azerbaijan - VIDEO | 1news.az
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AnewZ: Investigation into former head of German intelligence has no connection to Azerbaijan - VIDEO

1news Staff16:55 - Today
AnewZ: Investigation into former head of German intelligence has no connection to Azerbaijan - VIDEO

The investigation into August Hanning, the former head of Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND), has no connection whatsoever to Azerbaijan.

AnewZ reported this in its story, citing informed sources.

According to the outlet's sources, the case concerns other countries, and the classified materials allegedly obtained by Hanning were not passed on to third parties.

Hanning was arrested on October 6 on suspicion of espionage, crimes related to the disclosure of state secrets, and attempted treason. German prosecutors have not yet publicly named the countries or intelligence services involved in the case.

The story can be viewed at the following link:

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