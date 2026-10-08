Tanker attacked off the coast of Qatar, there are injured

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported an incident involving a tanker not far from the coast of Qatar.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 51 nautical miles (94.4 km) north of Madinat ash Shamal (Qatar)," the organization stated.

It is reported that several projectiles hit the tanker, and there are injured people.

Authorities are conducting an investigation.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO," the organization noted.