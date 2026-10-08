 Armenia's leadership and Russian Railways to discuss railway concession issues | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Armenia's leadership and Russian Railways to discuss railway concession issues

1news Staff12:28 - Today
Armenia's leadership and Russian Railways to discuss railway concession issues

Oleg Belozerov, CEO and chairman of the board of the Russian Railways company, will visit Armenia next week to discuss the issue of the railway concession.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this at a briefing in the government.

The agreement on his visit was reached at the previous session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council (in August — ed.).

"We will hold a working discussion and draw certain conclusions from its results. But until the meeting has taken place, I cannot say what its results will be," he said.

Answering a question about the Russian side's proposals to restore the border railway junctions with Turkey and Azerbaijan (on the Akhurik and Yeraskh sections), voiced by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, the prime minister added that one of the Kazakh companies is also interested in carrying out these works.

"We will discuss all these issues," the prime minister added.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that Armenia should use the transit potential of both the future railway through the Meghri region (the TRIPP project with U.S. participation) and the railway from Yeraskh to Gyumri (operated by the South Caucasus Railway company, a subsidiary of Russian Railways). But the Armenian government, he said, is receiving signals from international business that the Yeraskh–Gyumri route is problematic for them, since they do not want to deal with a Russian company that they "consider toxic." According to the Armenian prime minister, so that the republic does not miss out on international transit opportunities (after the opening of the borders with Turkey and Azerbaijan), it would be better to hand over the concession for Armenia's railways to a mutually acceptable (for Armenia and Russia) third party, since the Russian factor "deprives Armenia of competitive advantages in terms of railway development."

Source: Sputnik Armenia

Share:
673

In focus

President's Diary

Turkmenbashi hosted ceremony to sign documents

Opinion

Yerevan's dangerous gamble: the Polish vector joins Armenia's militarization

Politics

Azerbaijan's full participation in the Consultative Meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia is of great importance - Joint Statement

Politics

Azerbaijan to chair Consultative Meeting of Central Asian leaders in 2027

World

Yemen's forces take control of the Kahboub area

Knife attack occurs at a school in Poland for the second time in 24 hours

Moscow does not rule out the use of a new data processing center in Armenia against Russia

Pashinyan clarifies the future of the Azerbaijani soldier who ended up in Armenia

Editor's Choice

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

A new link: how Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are transforming the space from Beijing to Lisbon

News for you

Rain expected in places in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula tomorrow

A fatal case of plague has been recorded in the Irkutsk region

Trump intends to visit Uzbekistan

Plane with six people on board goes missing after departing from the Bermuda Triangle

Latest news

Yerevan's dangerous gamble: the Polish vector joins Armenia's militarization

Today, 14:12

Mirziyoyev proposes the formula "six countries - one product"

Today, 14:05

EU will continue cooperation with Azerbaijan in the gas sector

Today, 14:02

Yemen's forces take control of the Kahboub area

Today, 13:57

Knife attack occurs at a school in Poland for the second time in 24 hours

Today, 13:50

Moscow does not rule out the use of a new data processing center in Armenia against Russia

Today, 13:40

Azerbaijan's full participation in the Consultative Meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia is of great importance - Joint Statement

Today, 13:25

Pashinyan clarifies the future of the Azerbaijani soldier who ended up in Armenia

Today, 13:15

Pashinyan to Medvedev: And we want Armenia not to turn into a new Russia

Today, 13:10

Mexican wrestler accidentally kills 75-year-old referee during a match - VIDEO

Today, 12:50

Armenia's leadership and Russian Railways to discuss railway concession issues

Today, 12:28

Son of Kyrgyzstan's former president convicted of preparing to seize power

Today, 12:25

Turkmenbashi hosted ceremony to sign documents

Today, 12:07

Operations at 375 high schools disrupted in France due to protests

Today, 12:05

Tokayev proposes integrating the Middle Corridor with TRIPP

Today, 12:00

Lithuanian Military Academy delegation visits Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Today, 11:47

Azerbaijan to chair Consultative Meeting of Central Asian leaders in 2027

Today, 11:40

Trump: I deserve the Nobel Peace Prize

Today, 11:22

Denmark intends to ban the distribution of deepfakes with people's images and voices

Today, 11:08

Maduro and his wife may face new charges in the U.S.

Today, 11:05
All news