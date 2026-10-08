 Israel receives first U.S.-made Tamir interceptor | 1news.az
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Israel receives first U.S.-made Tamir interceptor

1news Staff14:20 - Today
Israel receives first U.S.-made Tamir interceptor

Moshe Patel, director of the Israel Missile Defense Organization, announced the delivery to Israel of the first Tamir interceptor for the Iron Dome system manufactured entirely in the United States.

The handover ceremony took place at the Raytheon-Rafael Area Protection Systems (R2S) facility in East Camden, Arkansas.

The Camden plant became the first production site outside Israel where fully assembled Tamir interceptors are produced. The facility was established by Rafael together with Raytheon under an agreement to expand production capacity in the United States and strengthen cooperation between the defense industries of the two countries. The project is also expected to help create jobs and bolster the U.S. defense industrial base.

"Israel's multilayered missile defense system, and especially the Iron Dome, has repeatedly demonstrated in recent years its key role in saving lives and reducing damage from a wide range of threats," Moshe Patel said.

According to him, the new production line in the United States will make it possible to speed up the joint output of interceptors, while funding for American missile defense programs involving Israel will return in the form of orders for American enterprises.

Source: Israel National News

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