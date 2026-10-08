Strike on bus in Kramatorsk: dozens killed - PHOTO

In Kramatorsk, 30 people were killed as a result of a strike on a bus, and another 18 people were injured.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

"Given the sharp deterioration of the security situation, I have instructed the Kramatorsk and Sloviansk city military administrations to halt the operation of public transport," the statement said.

Information about the condition of the victims and the circumstances of the incident is being clarified.