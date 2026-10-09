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Witkoff and Kushner may travel to Moscow again in October

1news Staff08:55 - Today
Witkoff and Kushner may travel to Moscow again in October

The U.S. administration does not rule out that a trip to Russia by American negotiators on Ukraine Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner could take place later in October, the Axios portal reported on Friday, citing a source.

"According to a well-informed source, it is not ruled out that Witkoff and Kushner will visit Moscow later this month for further talks with Vladimir Putin," the report says.

Axios earlier reported that on Friday the American negotiators would meet in Miami with delegations from Ukraine and European countries to discuss "new ideas and proposals." According to the portal, Washington would like to achieve progress before the midterm elections, which will be held in the United States on November 3. In particular, the publication notes, one of the ideas is to agree on a suspension of strikes on energy infrastructure facilities and on vessels carrying grain.

The American delegation also plans to discuss in Miami ideas on security guarantees for Kyiv and on the reconstruction of Ukraine after the conflict ends.

The article points out that the Ukrainian side is, on the whole, skeptical about the prospects of these contacts.

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