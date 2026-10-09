Ilham Aliyev: We hope that Trump's peacemaking efforts receive due recognition from the Nobel Committee - PHOTO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump to establish lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be marked with the Nobel Peace Prize.

The head of state wrote about this on his page on the social network X.

"President Donald Trump played a historic role in advancing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia at the Washington Peace Summit he hosted on August 8, 2025.

In recognition of his outstanding contribution to the peace process, Azerbaijan and Armenia jointly nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize at my initiative.

We sincerely hope that President Trump's historic efforts to secure lasting peace in our region will receive due recognition in this year's Nobel Peace Prize decision," the post reads.