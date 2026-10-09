Pashinyan and Pezeshkian hold meeting on sidelines of CIS leaders' summit

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held a meeting in Turkmenistan, where the summit of CIS leaders is taking place.

The head of the Armenian government posted a video of the meeting on social media.

Pashinyan did not report any details of the meeting.

The president of Iran is taking part in an expanded session of the Commonwealth's Council of Heads of State for the first time.

Note that the expanded session of the council will take place on October 9 in the city of Turkmenbashi.