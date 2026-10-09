2029 declared the Year of Transport Connectivity in the CIS

At the initiative of Turkmenistan, 2029 has been declared the Year of Transport Connectivity in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The corresponding decision was signed following a meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers.

As AZERTAC reports, the participants of the meeting also signed a number of documents aimed at further developing cooperation within the Commonwealth.

Among them are a protocol decision on holding the next meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers, a decision on the draft Plan of Measures for the preparation and holding of the Year of Legal Education in the CIS in 2027, as well as a decision on the Plan of Multilevel Political Consultations between the foreign ministries of the Commonwealth member states.